 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A meadow where animals come to graze from afar.

N

By Nature lapse

  • Stock footage ID: 1084643410
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4248 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV56.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.3 MB

Related stock videos

Slow motion of a group of playful pedigreed Golden Retriever dogs are running towards the camera in a green park.
4k00:24Slow motion of a group of playful pedigreed Golden Retriever dogs are running towards the camera in a green park.
Dog Jack Russell Terrier runs Wheat Field along country road for walk with his owner sticking out his tongue in summer in sun at sunset slow motion. Pet runs quickly in meadow. Lifestyle. Farm. Agro
4k00:10Dog Jack Russell Terrier runs Wheat Field along country road for walk with his owner sticking out his tongue in summer in sun at sunset slow motion. Pet runs quickly in meadow. Lifestyle. Farm. Agro
Epic Aerial Over Large Herd Of Wild Horses Running Galloping In Wild Nature Slow Motion Through Meadow Golden Hour Horse Breeding Ecology Exploration Power Concept 4K
4k00:16Epic Aerial Over Large Herd Of Wild Horses Running Galloping In Wild Nature Slow Motion Through Meadow Golden Hour Horse Breeding Ecology Exploration Power Concept 4K
Aerial drone view of cattle grazing on farm pasture in the Amazon rainforest. Xapuri, Acre, Brazil. Concept of ecology, deforestation, environment, nature, agriculture, co2 footprint, global warming.
4k00:12Aerial drone view of cattle grazing on farm pasture in the Amazon rainforest. Xapuri, Acre, Brazil. Concept of ecology, deforestation, environment, nature, agriculture, co2 footprint, global warming.
Aerial Herd of Cows Running on Pasture at Sunrise
4k00:07Aerial Herd of Cows Running on Pasture at Sunrise
An Alpine cow is smelling the camera, than turns to its herd, licking its nose, amazing covered with snow mountain peaks and large stones on the background. Farming activities. Animal portrait.
4k00:12An Alpine cow is smelling the camera, than turns to its herd, licking its nose, amazing covered with snow mountain peaks and large stones on the background. Farming activities. Animal portrait.
Bees fly to Blossoming Tree, slow motion
hd00:28Bees fly to Blossoming Tree, slow motion
Aerial view of the herd of cows at green meadow near with river. Drone photo of plein air of river and green field with herd of cows. trees in the background.
4k00:25Aerial view of the herd of cows at green meadow near with river. Drone photo of plein air of river and green field with herd of cows. trees in the background.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
4k00:30LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
4k00:22LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
4k00:18LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
4k00:19LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.

Related video keywords