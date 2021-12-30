0
Stock video
Salmon is turned over while frying in a pan with oil
M
- Stock footage ID: 1084643404
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|209.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:38Cooking frying and stirring Red Salmon fish fried in pan. Close-up view of chef stirs roasted Pacific Sockeye Salmon with fork. Grilled fish - traditional Asian cuisine for any garnish.
Related video keywords
browncleancloseupcookcookingcuisinedeliciousdietdiet fooddinnerfiletfilletfishfoodfreshfryfrying pangourmetgrillgrilledhealthhealthyhealthy eatinghomehomemadehotironkitchenlunchmealoilolivepanpepperpiecepreparationrawreadyredroastedsalmonsalmon filletsaltseaseafoodselective focusslicestainless steelstovetasty