0
Stock video
Latin young female doctor wear white uniform, white medical coat, stethoscope and looking at camera in hospital office. Brazilian female doctor, therapist, nurse. 4K.
B
By Brastock
- Stock footage ID: 1084643269
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|249.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Young woman in protective medical mask buys food and hygiene items at supermarket during covid-19 coronavirus epidemic. Woman stocks up on food and toilet paper during quarantine and self-isolation
4k00:16Portrait o f young attractive woman feeling sad and bored with diet not wanting to eat vegetables or healthy food in Dieting Eating Disorders and weight loss concept.
4k00:54Attractive young female doctor wear eyeglasses make online video call consult patient on laptop. Medical assistant therapist videoconferencing. Web camera view. Telemedicine pandemic concept.
4k00:05close up of a friendly young hispanic teen wearing a protective face mask while working on a rural village surrounded by agriculture and nature during coronavirus outbreak.
4k00:14Old people in geriatric hospice: young attractive hispanic woman working as nurse helps a senior woman. She gives a water glass and prescription medicine to an elderly patient
4k00:19A close shot of cute young little girl child wearing or putting a face mask while sitting outside in the lane amid coronavirus or COVID19 epidemic or pandemic
Same model in other videos
4k00:19Latin woman in car window. Car trip. Curly hair in wind. Girl looks out of car window. Brazilian travel concept by car. Cinematic 4K
4k00:15Young curly hair woman covering with lgbt pride flag. Alone. One. Keeping fist up, covering LGBT flag. LGBT+ flag on outdoor background. 4K.
4k00:17Young curly hair woman covering with lgbt pride flag. Alone. One. Keeping fist up, covering LGBT flag. LGBT+ flag on outdoor background. 4K.
Related video keywords
attractivebraziliancheerfulcliniccoronaviruscoviddiagnosisdoctorfacefemalefriendlygirlhappyhealthhealth carehealthyhearthospitalinternistjoblatinlaughingmedicalmedical caremedicinenursenursingoccupationpatientpeoplepersonphysicianprofessionalracesinglesmilesouth americanstandingstethoscopesuccesssuccessfulsurgeonsurgerytherapytreatmentuniformwhitewomanyoung