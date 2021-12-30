0
Stock video
Beautiful Latin woman tourist traveling in a taxi and rewritten with your friends on your smartphone. Passenger girl looking at cellphone in the back seat of a car. Cinematic 4K
B
By Brastock
- Stock footage ID: 1084643251
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|211.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5 MB
Related stock videos
Same model in other videos
4k00:19Latin woman in car window. Car trip. Curly hair in wind. Girl looks out of car window. Brazilian travel concept by car. Cinematic 4K
4k00:15Young curly hair woman covering with lgbt pride flag. Alone. One. Keeping fist up, covering LGBT flag. LGBT+ flag on outdoor background. 4K.
4k00:17Young curly hair woman covering with lgbt pride flag. Alone. One. Keeping fist up, covering LGBT flag. LGBT+ flag on outdoor background. 4K.
Related video keywords
adultappautomobilebackbeautifulbrazilianbusinesscarcellcellphonecitycommunicationdayfemalegadgetgirlholidayinsideinternetjourneyladylatinlatinalifestylelookingmobilepassengerpeoplepersonphonerelaxseatsittingsmartsmartphonesmilesuntaxitechnologytelephonetransporttransportationtraveltripusingvehiclewindowwirelesswomanyoung