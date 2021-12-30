0
Stock video
Automated robot delivery moves around city street with an autopilot control. Automatic delivery of purchases, food without human intervention. Artificial intelligence controls robot
K
By Kasetskiy
- Stock footage ID: 1084643224
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|228.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:08Automated Delivery Robot Service Driving on Urban Street. Modern Smart Wireless Robot Delivers Goods or Food to a Customer. New Technological Iot Business Industry of Delivery Logistic of Online Shop
4k00:10Animation with warehouse wireless control high precision automated agv Transport More with Safety,3D rendering
4k00:17Warehouse robots and drone carrying goods. Advanced warehouse robotics technology concept. 3D rendering animation.
4k00:17Warehouse robots carrying goods automatically. Advanced warehouse robotics technology concept. 3D rendering animation.
Related video keywords
aiautomatedautomaticautomationautonomousautopilotbackgroundbusinesscargocitycommercialcontroldeliverdelivering fooddeliverydistributionfastfood deliveryfuturefuturisticindustryinnovationlogisticsmailnavigateorderpackagepostpostageremoteremote controlrobotrobot deliveryroboticscenicserviceshippingshopshoppingsocial distancestarshipstarship robotstreettechnologytrafficurbanvehiclewaitingwireless