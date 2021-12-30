0
Stock video
Cursor Slides Over and Clicks New Spreadsheet. Mouse Pointer on Device Computer Monitor Screen Clicking Start Worksheet file For Company Business Assignment or School Education Project.
D
- Stock footage ID: 1084643206
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|547 kB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|3.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|722 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:05Spanish. Cursor Slides Over and Clicks New Video Meeting Business Video Conference For Job Work. Mouse Cursor Slides Over Clicking Start Virtual Conference Gathering Online on the Internet.
4k00:05Spanish. Cursor Slides Over and Clicks New Video Meeting Business Video Conference For Job Work. Mouse Cursor Slides Over Clicking Start Virtual Conference Gathering Online on the Internet.
4k00:05Japanese. Cursor Slides Over and Clicks New Video Meeting Business Video Conference For Job Work. Mouse Cursor Slides Over Clicking Start Virtual Conference Gathering Online on the Internet.
4k00:06Cursor Slides Over and Clicks New Video Meeting Business Video Conference For Job Work. Mouse Cursor Slides Over Clicking Start Virtual Conference Gathering Online on the Internet.
4k00:05Cursor Slides Over and Clicks New Document. Mouse Pointer on Device Computer Monitor Screen Clicking Start File Processor For Company Business Assignment or School Education Project.
4k00:08Click on an Add to Cart button of the website. Buy new products with a single button. E-commerce Digital Online Shopping Concept. 4K animation.
Related video keywords
assignmentbeginningbudgetbusinesschartchooseclickclickingcompanycomposecomputercreatecursordevicedigitaldisplayeducationeducationalemployeeemploymentfilegraphjobmonitormousenewoccupationofficepaperworkplacepointerprofessionalprojectrecordingscreenselectsoftwarespreadsheetstartstudentsubjecttasktoolusingworkworksheet