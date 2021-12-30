 
0

Stock video

Man washes his hands thoroughly in slow motion on the sink

M

By Mentor Beqiri

  • Stock footage ID: 1084643083
Video clip length: 00:43FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4136 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.3 MB

Related video keywords