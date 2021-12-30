0
Stock video
Aerial view of Wroclaw cityscape panorama in Poland. Cathedral of St. John on Tumski island, bird eye view
L
By Lazy_Bear
- Stock footage ID: 1084642960
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|225.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|52.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Aerial view of Wroclaw cityscape panorama in Poland. Cathedral of St. John on Tumski island, bird eye view
4k00:21Aerial view of Wroclaw cityscape panorama in Poland. Cathedral of St. John on Tumski island, bird eye view
4k00:26Aerial view of island of Ostrow Tumski in Wroclaw with Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on sunny spring day
4k00:22Aerial view of island of Ostrow Tumski in Wroclaw with Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on sunny spring day
4k00:24Aerial view of island of Ostrow Tumski in Wroclaw with Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on sunny spring day . High quality 4k footage
hd00:13Panoramic aerial view of the Wroclaw, Silesia region in Poland, with its northern and eastern residential districts and St. Archangel Michael church
4k00:17Drone view of the Gothic building of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, a landmark in wroclaw, Poland
Related video keywords
aerialarchitectureattractionbackgroundbaroquebreslaubuildingcathedralcatholicchurchcitycityscapeculturedestinationdolnoslaskieeuropeeuropeanfamousgothichallhistorichistoryislandlandmarklower silesiamedievalmonumentnationaloderodraoldold townostrowoutdoorpanoramapolandriversilesiastreettourismtouristtowertowntraveltumskitumski islandurbanviewwaterwroclaw