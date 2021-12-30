0
Stock video
Beautiful water texture filmed from drone at Lake Arenal in Costa Rica
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084642885
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|137.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|67.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Aerial time lapse in motion or hyperlapse over Echo Park of downtown Los Angeles, California skyline and skyscrapers from above on a sunny day during golden hour before sunset.
4k00:30Banff National Park aerial view, flying over the Bow River in the Canadian Rockies during summer, Alberta, Canada.
4k00:22water turbine use treatment wastes water increases oxygen by motor electric energy for return the fresh air to nature bird eye view from drone camera video 4k
4k00:15Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K
hd00:20Mountain lake with turquoise water and green trees. Reflection in the water. Beautiful spring landscape with mountains, forest and lake. Aerial View. Drone shot over a beautiful mountain forest lake
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18Aerial Drone Flight forward Dolly above Green Central Park in Manhattan, New York City in Summer
4k00:27AERIAL, drone follows: happy laughing girl in red skirt runs on shallow water along white salty shore of amazing pink lake with clouds reflections. carefree female showing joy and happiness.
4k00:19Aerial Shot Of Creek Amidst Snowcapped Mountain Range, Drone Descending Forward Towards Tourists Hiking At Hot Creek Geological Site - Mammoth Lakes, California
Related video keywords
aerialarenal costa ricaarenal lakearenal national parkashbeautifulbluebrowncloudscosta ricadamdambdroneenvironmentfloodforestgrassgreenhilllakelake arenallandscapemountainnaturalnaturepanoramaparkpondrainforestrainforest leavesrainforest treesriverroadsmokesouth americasummertourismtraveltreetropicalvalleyvegetationviewvolcanicvolcanowaterwet