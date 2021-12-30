 
Stock video

Beautiful water texture filmed from drone at Lake Arenal in Costa Rica

By Bogdan Tsurpyk

  • Stock footage ID: 1084642885
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV137.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV67.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.3 MB

