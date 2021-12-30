0
Stock video
Woman with her dog sitting on sofa and watching TV, switch channels using remote control. Resting at home with pet
L
By Lazy_Bear
- Stock footage ID: 1084642882
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|86.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13CLOSE UP, LOW ANGLE: Funny shot of a puppy riding an e-longboard with fit young woman. Adorable senior dog sits on the electric skateboard and cruises through the sunlit park with its active owner.
4k00:07Happy young woman is dancing with pet dog sitting on window sill in cafe having fun enjoying music and animal. Modern lifestyle, people and youth concept.
4k00:09Beagle dog female owner caress stroking her pet lying on the back on natural stroking dog on the floor and enjoying the warm home atmosphere.
hd00:20Happy young woman paddling on an inflatable kayak with her dog Jack Russell Terrier on water of large mountain lake against beautiful orange sunset slow motion. Family Sports. Summer. Travel. Tourism
4k00:15Side view of happy asian girl sitting on the lawn face to face playing with her golden retriever dog outdoor in the autumn park people happy joyful doggy lifestyle with pet dog lovely animal together
4k00:23Sweet top view shot of family resting on the grass of their local park in the shade playing with their cute fluffy new puppy.
hd00:14corgi puppy dog jump and give high five female owner at home. Avki cute pet training. concept paw, obedience, friendship. woman teach animal command. togetherness at apartment. stand up, raise
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Happy blond woman is playing with pet dog at home next to a sofa. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:19Happy asian woman sitting on floor, working remotely from home with laptop, petting dog. home office and freelancing concept.
4k00:16Caucasian woman smiling and sitting on couch with dog. domestic life, spending free time relaxing at home.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
animalapartmentauthenticbeautifulcarecasualcaucasiancinemacomfortablecontemporarycouchcozydogdomesticemotionsentertainmentfamilyfemalefilmfriendfriendsfriendshipholdinghomehouseindoorsinteriorkitchenleisurelifestylelookingmillennialmovieownerpersonpetrelaxremote controlrestroomsittingsofatelevisiontogethernesstvusevideowatchingwoman