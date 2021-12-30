 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Conceptualization of an AI robot being turned off, but later turns on and faces the camera.

B

By BLFootage

  • Stock footage ID: 1084642807
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV191.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV6.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.3 MB

Related stock videos

Futuristic Robot Arm Touches Human Hand in Humanity and Artificial Intelligence Unifying Gesture. Conscious Technology Meets Humanity. Concept Inspired by Michelangelo's Creation of Adam
4k00:16Futuristic Robot Arm Touches Human Hand in Humanity and Artificial Intelligence Unifying Gesture. Conscious Technology Meets Humanity. Concept Inspired by Michelangelo's Creation of Adam
Diverse Team of Engineers with Laptop and a Tablet Analyse and Discuss How a Futuristic Robotic Arm Works and Moves a Metal Object. They are in a High Tech Research Laboratory with Modern Equipment.
4k00:10Diverse Team of Engineers with Laptop and a Tablet Analyse and Discuss How a Futuristic Robotic Arm Works and Moves a Metal Object. They are in a High Tech Research Laboratory with Modern Equipment.
A computer processor with millions of connections and signals. Technology cpu background. Pulses and signals from the chip propagate through the motherboard. 3d animation
4k00:12A computer processor with millions of connections and signals. Technology cpu background. Pulses and signals from the chip propagate through the motherboard. 3d animation
Futuristic Concept: Zoom Out View of an Attractive Female Reading the News on a Futuristic Augmented Reality Interface while Talking to Another Passenger. Riding in an Autonomous Self-Driving Car.
4k00:12Futuristic Concept: Zoom Out View of an Attractive Female Reading the News on a Futuristic Augmented Reality Interface while Talking to Another Passenger. Riding in an Autonomous Self-Driving Car.
Self driving autonomous cars speeding through the bridge with technology scanning their speed. Artificial intelligence traffic surveillance system to provide safe driving avoid traffic jams. 4K aerial
4k00:09Self driving autonomous cars speeding through the bridge with technology scanning their speed. Artificial intelligence traffic surveillance system to provide safe driving avoid traffic jams. 4K aerial
Motion graphics 4k animation composition of a highway aerial view with autonomous cars that showing the lidar-radar system and sensor operating through the traffic.
4k00:14Motion graphics 4k animation composition of a highway aerial view with autonomous cars that showing the lidar-radar system and sensor operating through the traffic.
Autonomous robots moving shelves with cardboard boxes in automated warehouse. Seamless looping POV shot. Automated warehouse of the future concept. Realistic high quality 3d rendering animation.
4k00:08Autonomous robots moving shelves with cardboard boxes in automated warehouse. Seamless looping POV shot. Automated warehouse of the future concept. Realistic high quality 3d rendering animation.
Modern High Tech Authentic Robot Arm Holding Contemporary Super Computer Processor Smoothly Moving into Focus. Industrial Robotic Manipulator End Effector Holding CPU Chip Moves. Industry 4.0
4k00:16Modern High Tech Authentic Robot Arm Holding Contemporary Super Computer Processor Smoothly Moving into Focus. Industrial Robotic Manipulator End Effector Holding CPU Chip Moves. Industry 4.0

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Robot and human pulling hands to reach out each other. Almost reaching robotic cyborg and woman hands outdoors at agricultural field. Human interaction with AI. Future concept.
4k00:12Robot and human pulling hands to reach out each other. Almost reaching robotic cyborg and woman hands outdoors at agricultural field. Human interaction with AI. Future concept.
Self Driving Autopilot Autonomous Cars For Action or Spy Movie. New smart technology being used on transportation.
4k00:11Self Driving Autopilot Autonomous Cars For Action or Spy Movie. New smart technology being used on transportation.
Electronics Engineer Works with Robot, Soldering Wires and Circuits. Computer Science Research Laboratory with Specialists Working. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Electronics Engineer Works with Robot, Soldering Wires and Circuits. Computer Science Research Laboratory with Specialists Working. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Electronics Engineer Works with Robot, Manipulating its Responses and Checking Data with Laptop Computer. Computer Science Research Laboratory with Specialists Working.
4k00:11Electronics Engineer Works with Robot, Manipulating its Responses and Checking Data with Laptop Computer. Computer Science Research Laboratory with Specialists Working.

Related video keywords