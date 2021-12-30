 
Cars movement on a highway, aerial view. Car traffic on a suburban highway among green agricultural fields, top view. Logistic and travel concept

By Lazy_Bear

  • Stock footage ID: 1084642768
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV182.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.4 MB

