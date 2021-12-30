0
Stock video
Dam at Arenal National Park Costa Rica
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084642720
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|100.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|49.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Theewaterskloof, Western Cape/South Africa - 03 20 2018: The Theewaterskloof dam is empty due to drought. These trees are usually completely submerged. Dust storms rage where water should be.
hd00:26A windmill turns in outback Australia. This windmill is located in the Flinders Ranges National Park a few hours drive north of Adelaide, South Australia.
4k00:13Aerial view on a lake among mountain cliffs in the area of the Oymapinar dam. Landscape of Green canyon, Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey. Aerial view 4K
Related video keywords
aerialarenal costa ricaarenal lakearenal national parkarenal volcanoashbeautifulbluecloudscosta ricadamdambdroneenvironmentforestgrassgreenhilllakelandscapelatinomountainnaturalnatureoutdoorpanoramaparkpondrainforestrainforest leavesrainforest treesroadsceneryscenicskysmokesouth americasummertourismtraveltreetropicalvalleyvegetationviewvolcanicvolcanowaterwet