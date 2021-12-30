 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Dam at Arenal National Park Costa Rica

B

By Bogdan Tsurpyk

  • Stock footage ID: 1084642720
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV100.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV49.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.8 MB

Related stock videos

Huay Mae Khamin waterfall is a national park in Kanchanaburi Province, Thailand.
hd00:27Huay Mae Khamin waterfall is a national park in Kanchanaburi Province, Thailand.
Theewaterskloof, Western Cape/South Africa - 03 20 2018: The Theewaterskloof dam is empty due to drought. These trees are usually completely submerged. Dust storms rage where water should be.
4k00:07Theewaterskloof, Western Cape/South Africa - 03 20 2018: The Theewaterskloof dam is empty due to drought. These trees are usually completely submerged. Dust storms rage where water should be.
Sunset Time Lapse at Luenersee Lake at Montafon, Vorarlberg, Austria
4k00:07Sunset Time Lapse at Luenersee Lake at Montafon, Vorarlberg, Austria
A windmill turns in outback Australia. This windmill is located in the Flinders Ranges National Park a few hours drive north of Adelaide, South Australia.
hd00:26A windmill turns in outback Australia. This windmill is located in the Flinders Ranges National Park a few hours drive north of Adelaide, South Australia.
Aerial view on a lake among mountain cliffs in the area of the Oymapinar dam. Landscape of Green canyon, Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey. Aerial view 4K
4k00:13Aerial view on a lake among mountain cliffs in the area of the Oymapinar dam. Landscape of Green canyon, Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey. Aerial view 4K
The Eurasian beaver (Castor fiber), beaver enters the water and swims
4k00:05The Eurasian beaver (Castor fiber), beaver enters the water and swims
Huai Mae Kamin waterfall(Fourth level) Srinakarin Dam in Kanchanaburi, Thailand.
4k00:13Huai Mae Kamin waterfall(Fourth level) Srinakarin Dam in Kanchanaburi, Thailand.
Snow river in Snowy mountains of Australia – power generating dam part of Snowy hydro electricity plan
4k00:26Snow river in Snowy mountains of Australia – power generating dam part of Snowy hydro electricity plan

Related video keywords