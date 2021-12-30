0
Stock video
Aerial zoom out of Eire sign at St Johns Point, Donegal Ireland
i
- Stock footage ID: 1084642318
Video clip length: 01:18FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|470.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|565.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|111.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Hollywood, County Wicklow, Ireland - June 24th 2020: Aerial view over Hollywood sign situated near beautiful village of Hollywood. A magnificent location at the end of the Wicklow Gap road.
4k00:30The 64 Eire sign and wwii marker The Downpatrick Head Sea Stack and cliff that is 50 meters high off the mayo coast filmed in various formations from a drone on a cloudy day.
Related video keywords
70aerialarchitectureatlanticbuildingcloudscoastcoastalcoastlinecountydiredonegaleireeuropegrassguidanceirelandjohnjohnsleaguelightlighthouselocationsmarinenavigationoceanpeninsulapointrepublicrocksrockyseashoreshorelinesignslieveststormstrongholdsunsettidaltowertravelwatchtowerwaterwesternwildwild atlantic waywindywwii