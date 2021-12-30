 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Confused Driver Fixing Broken Car. Auto Engine Failure. Car Accident Breakdown Inspecting. Driver Repair Damage Vehicle. Automobile Problem On Roadside. Suv Malfunction Trouble On Road Trip Driving

A

By AG VISUAL

  • Stock footage ID: 1084642306
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4115 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Man sitting in a front of broken car
4k00:14Man sitting in a front of broken car
Man is pushing broken down car at winter time. Shot on RED Digital Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD), so you can easily crop, rotate and zoom, without losing quality. Used ProRes format.
4k00:11Man is pushing broken down car at winter time. Shot on RED Digital Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD), so you can easily crop, rotate and zoom, without losing quality. Used ProRes format.
4k, Mechanic arrives with his tow truck to help a stranded driver.
4k00:124k, Mechanic arrives with his tow truck to help a stranded driver.
Car accident scene with wrecked car and man on phone
hd00:30Car accident scene with wrecked car and man on phone
Woman and insurance agent discussing car damage
hd00:14Woman and insurance agent discussing car damage
Pretty girl talking by phone after car incident
hd00:21Pretty girl talking by phone after car incident
A man looks at a smoking engine of a broken car
4k00:15A man looks at a smoking engine of a broken car
car breakdown due to TCM technical problem and ready to be towing to service dealer for diagnose at night
4k00:19car breakdown due to TCM technical problem and ready to be towing to service dealer for diagnose at night
Same model in other videos
Girl Relax On Holidays Morning Vacation. Happy Woman Walking Summer Field.Hand Touch Wild Grass.Enjoying Nature At Holidays Weekend Adventure. Touches Flowers On Nature.Girl On Meadow.Leisure Vacation
4k00:24Girl Relax On Holidays Morning Vacation. Happy Woman Walking Summer Field.Hand Touch Wild Grass.Enjoying Nature At Holidays Weekend Adventure. Touches Flowers On Nature.Girl On Meadow.Leisure Vacation
Woman Driver Hand On Car Steering Wheels. Using Windshield Wiper And Car Wheel. Travelling Vacation Road Trip Adventure SUV Transportation. Driver Turning Steering Wheel In Car. Travel Driving Auto
4k00:09Woman Driver Hand On Car Steering Wheels. Using Windshield Wiper And Car Wheel. Travelling Vacation Road Trip Adventure SUV Transportation. Driver Turning Steering Wheel In Car. Travel Driving Auto
Content Creator Video Editor Work Footage In Post Production Company. Television Video Editor On TV Station. Movie Editing Software. Videographer Colorist On Computer News Media On Broadcasting Studio
4k00:11Content Creator Video Editor Work Footage In Post Production Company. Television Video Editor On TV Station. Movie Editing Software. Videographer Colorist On Computer News Media On Broadcasting Studio
Woman On Scales Measure Weight. Girl Legs Step Bathroom Scale. Fitness Diet Woman Feet Standing Weighing Scales On Room. Female Dieting Checking BMI Weight Loss. Barefoot Measuring Body Fat Overweight
4k00:12Woman On Scales Measure Weight. Girl Legs Step Bathroom Scale. Fitness Diet Woman Feet Standing Weighing Scales On Room. Female Dieting Checking BMI Weight Loss. Barefoot Measuring Body Fat Overweight
Buyer Checks Paper Receipt On Shopping Supermarket. Customer Receipt Bill Expensive Total. Cash Register Money Spending On Hypermarket. Home Finance Budget.Woman Check Bill Grocery Store Shopping Cart
4k00:06Buyer Checks Paper Receipt On Shopping Supermarket. Customer Receipt Bill Expensive Total. Cash Register Money Spending On Hypermarket. Home Finance Budget.Woman Check Bill Grocery Store Shopping Cart
Businesswoman Booker Overworked On Project Deadline. Accountant Overtime Work. Lawyer Businesswoman Working On Financial Statement.Accountant Calculate Profit. Bookkeeper Auditing In Office Workplace
4k00:11Businesswoman Booker Overworked On Project Deadline. Accountant Overtime Work. Lawyer Businesswoman Working On Financial Statement.Accountant Calculate Profit. Bookkeeper Auditing In Office Workplace
Woman Walking Mediterranean Sea Beach.Cinematic Inspiration Travel Holiday Trip.Fresh Sea Breeze Summertime Vacation Vibes. Wanderlust Explorer Girl Have Great Time Mood. Happy Tourist On Greek Island
4k00:34Woman Walking Mediterranean Sea Beach.Cinematic Inspiration Travel Holiday Trip.Fresh Sea Breeze Summertime Vacation Vibes. Wanderlust Explorer Girl Have Great Time Mood. Happy Tourist On Greek Island
Two Colleagues In Face Mask Office On Covid19 Coronavirus Pandemic Quarantine Lockdown.Coworker Working Together In Lockdown Avoid Self Distance.Employee In Face Mask Cooperating Together On Workplace
4k00:17Two Colleagues In Face Mask Office On Covid19 Coronavirus Pandemic Quarantine Lockdown.Coworker Working Together In Lockdown Avoid Self Distance.Employee In Face Mask Cooperating Together On Workplace

Related video keywords