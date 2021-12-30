0
Stock video
little child throws coins into piggy bank pig smiles, collecting cash for childhood dream sitting bed, kid learning to count small change, baby saving wealth, happy family, financial cash collection
Z
By Zotev Valery
- Stock footage ID: 1084642243
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|121.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Little african thai children play with wooden block toys and teddy bear on the floor at kindergarten.
4k00:34little child throws money into a piggy bank for dream, accumulate lot of cash, piggy bank pig bank kid, save finances and invest in business, happy girl smiles counting savings, safe storage of funds
4k00:39girl kid child puts coins save in a piggy bank pig. economy finance crisis coronavirus concept. little girl save fund money puts coins in a piggy bank. rich kid business planning
4k00:39girl kid child puts coins save in a piggy bank pig. economy finance crisis coronavirus concept. little girl fund save money puts coins in a piggy bank. rich kid business planning
4k00:23Cute little Asian 2 - 3 years old toddler baby boy child putting Thai coin into blue piggy bank, Money savings for children, savings & financial planning concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:18father holds happy daughter by the hand, accompany little child with backpack to school, study in preschool preparation, walk through schoolyard, first grade student with school bag on his shoulders
4k00:26mother pushes the swing up and cheerful child laughs, happy family, kid play on the swing in autumn playground, children's entertainment outside, life of little people on weekends, chidhood dream fly
4k00:17mother leads a small child by the hand against the background of the sky, happy family, kid holds kind mother by hand, baby girl on nature walk, beloved daughter is brought up with parent outdoors
4k00:13father holds happy daughter by the hand, accompany little child with backpack to school, study in preschool preparation, walk through schoolyard, first grade student with school bag on his shoulders
4k00:14Dad is taking a little daughter to school, a girl with a backpack is holding her father's hand, a child's school education system, a happy family, a cheerful kid with a parent walks through the
4k00:19a little laughing girl runs with her parents at sunset, a happy family, a childhood dream, kid running in sunshine with mom and dad, playing catch-up with child, father and mother with baby daughter
4k00:16mom circles her little daughter at sunset in the field, a cheerful kid flies in the air in the sun, play superhero, happy family, mother's love for a child, a walk with baby in nature
Related video keywords
accountbabybankbankingbudgetcapitalcashcaucasianchildchild piggy bankchildhoodcoincoins childrenconceptcuteearningseconomyfacefinancefinancialfunfuturegirlhandhappyhappy familyholdinghomeinvestmentkidkids femalelittlelittle kidmanmoneypersonpigpig toypiggypiggy bankplanning currencyrich thriftysavesave moneysavingsavingssmilewealthwomanyoung