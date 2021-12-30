 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Contactless payment with smartphone. Wireless payment concept. Close-up, woman using smartphone cashless wallet NFC technology to pay order on bank terminal.

V

By Vladyslav Starozhylov

  • Stock footage ID: 1084642165
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP486.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.7 MB

Related stock videos

Pay by phone on electronic payment machine or card reader. E-money at cashless wallet. Male client hand on pos-terminal of female seller or store employee at coffee place or food supermarket closeup
4k00:09Pay by phone on electronic payment machine or card reader. E-money at cashless wallet. Male client hand on pos-terminal of female seller or store employee at coffee place or food supermarket closeup
Purchase by cell-phone on electronic payment machine or card reader. E-money at cashless wallet of male client at hotel. Pos-terminal in female hand of store worker close-up. Buy table at coffee place
4k00:05Purchase by cell-phone on electronic payment machine or card reader. E-money at cashless wallet of male client at hotel. Pos-terminal in female hand of store worker close-up. Buy table at coffee place
CloseUp of Paying by a Credit Card using Paypass Reader on a Ticket Vending Machine with Terminal
hd00:07CloseUp of Paying by a Credit Card using Paypass Reader on a Ticket Vending Machine with Terminal
mobile payment ,online shopping concept
hd00:11mobile payment ,online shopping concept
Woman paying through smart phone using NFC technology. Close up.
hd00:11Woman paying through smart phone using NFC technology. Close up.
close up customer paying using credit card contactless payment spending money in cafe with digital transaction service
4k00:06close up customer paying using credit card contactless payment spending money in cafe with digital transaction service
Contactless payment with your smartphone. Paying with a smartphone device on a credit card terminal. Wireless payment.
4k00:07Contactless payment with your smartphone. Paying with a smartphone device on a credit card terminal. Wireless payment.
Close up hands of woman making a quick and easy contactless payment with her smartphone in a cafe. Girl scanning barcode for contactless payment in the cafe with mobile. Customer hand making payment.
4k00:09Close up hands of woman making a quick and easy contactless payment with her smartphone in a cafe. Girl scanning barcode for contactless payment in the cafe with mobile. Customer hand making payment.
Same model in other videos
Close up of woman tying shoe laces and running along the palm avenue at sunset. Slow motion
hd00:10Close up of woman tying shoe laces and running along the palm avenue at sunset. Slow motion
Woman with a cup of coffee or tea goes to the balcony to admire the sunset
4k00:09Woman with a cup of coffee or tea goes to the balcony to admire the sunset
Woman compressing the skin of the buttocks and sides checking for cellulite and excess subcutaneous fat
4k00:09Woman compressing the skin of the buttocks and sides checking for cellulite and excess subcutaneous fat
Top view of a girl in a red swimsuit lying on a black beach on the surf line. Coast of the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.
4k00:13Top view of a girl in a red swimsuit lying on a black beach on the surf line. Coast of the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.
Woman compressing the skin of the legs and abdomen, checking for cellulite, stretch marks and excess subcutaneous fat.
4k00:12Woman compressing the skin of the legs and abdomen, checking for cellulite, stretch marks and excess subcutaneous fat.
Aerial view of couple having fun in the pool, man is swimming and a woman is lying on an inflatable donut
4k00:23Aerial view of couple having fun in the pool, man is swimming and a woman is lying on an inflatable donut
Two happy women hug each other when meeting after long separation. Slow motion
4k00:22Two happy women hug each other when meeting after long separation. Slow motion
Two happy women walking with takeaway coffee and talking with interest among themselves in the business district. Slow motion
4k00:19Two happy women walking with takeaway coffee and talking with interest among themselves in the business district. Slow motion

Related video keywords