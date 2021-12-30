0
Stock video
Umbrella People Wall Shadows Flying by 4K Loop features a blue stucco wall with a yellow framed window with shadows of people holding umbrellas drifting by in a loop.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084641811
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|513.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|90.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.8 MB
Related video keywords
abstractairambientarchitecturebackgroundbeautifulbluebranchesbuildingbusinesscalmconceptcontemporarydawndriftingduskdustenvironmentexteriorflightflyingfunhomeinspirationjuxtapositionlandscapeleaveslightnaturalnatureoutdoorspeacefulpopularrelaxingsereneshadowshadowssilhouettesymboltexturetranquiltreetreesumbrellawallwallpaperwindowyellow