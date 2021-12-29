0
Stock video
Man plays with Jack Russell dog in a winter snowy park. Slow motion
S
By StudioASD
- Stock footage ID: 1084609663
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|48 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Man Plays with His Jack Russell Terrier Dog Outdoors. He Pets and Teases His Puppy with His Favourite Toy. Idyllic Summer House. Slow Motion
4k00:13A young cheerful family of three to train your pet dog Jack Russell Terrier. Dolly shot. Slow motion. 4K.
hd00:27SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, DOF: Perfect young family spending quality time in park on picnic. Smiling baby girl eating biscuits and sharing them with the dog. Beautiful mother and cheerful father watching
4k00:11Man Plays with His Jack Russell Terrier Dog Outdoors. He Pets, Trains, Teases His Puppy with Favourite Toy. Idyllic Summer House. Golden Hour Down Time. Low Ground Knee Slow Motion Camera Shot
hd00:25A man working on a laptop while lying on the couch, it comes to a dog, a Jack Russell terrier, in the evening in the dark colors
hd00:45Happy Lifestyle, Summer Vacation and Travel Concept - Couple Driving Scooter with Dogs. Slow Motion. HD, 1920x1080.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Truck services repair shop. Camera moves to the track in which it stands in the workshop. Wide camera shot
4k00:22Service, mechanic. The truck driver opens the hood of the truck and sees if there are any problems with the engine
4k00:43Service, mechanic. The despair the driver is talking by phone about the problem. Logistics. Wide shot
4k00:12Professional Truck Driver in a yellow waistcoat approaches his truck and crosses his arms Behind Him Parked Long Haul Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer
4k00:25View for window and mirror. Truck driver driving truck at road on summer day. Slow motion Close up
4k00:15Truck driver standing by the truck in a yellow vest and using a tablet to fill a lookbook. Wide camera shot