 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Man plays with Jack Russell dog in a winter snowy park. Slow motion

S

By StudioASD

  • Stock footage ID: 1084609663
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV48 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.5 MB

Related stock videos

Man Plays with His Jack Russell Terrier Dog Outdoors. He Pets and Teases His Puppy with His Favourite Toy. Idyllic Summer House. Slow Motion
4k00:11Man Plays with His Jack Russell Terrier Dog Outdoors. He Pets and Teases His Puppy with His Favourite Toy. Idyllic Summer House. Slow Motion
A young cheerful family of three to train your pet dog Jack Russell Terrier. Dolly shot. Slow motion. 4K.
4k00:13A young cheerful family of three to train your pet dog Jack Russell Terrier. Dolly shot. Slow motion. 4K.
SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, DOF: Perfect young family spending quality time in park on picnic. Smiling baby girl eating biscuits and sharing them with the dog. Beautiful mother and cheerful father watching
hd00:27SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, DOF: Perfect young family spending quality time in park on picnic. Smiling baby girl eating biscuits and sharing them with the dog. Beautiful mother and cheerful father watching
Man Plays with His Jack Russell Terrier Dog Outdoors. He Pets, Trains, Teases His Puppy with Favourite Toy. Idyllic Summer House. Golden Hour Down Time. Low Ground Knee Slow Motion Camera Shot
4k00:11Man Plays with His Jack Russell Terrier Dog Outdoors. He Pets, Trains, Teases His Puppy with Favourite Toy. Idyllic Summer House. Golden Hour Down Time. Low Ground Knee Slow Motion Camera Shot
man with a dog Jack Russell in the meadow at sunset
hd00:43man with a dog Jack Russell in the meadow at sunset
A man working on a laptop while lying on the couch, it comes to a dog, a Jack Russell terrier, in the evening in the dark colors
hd00:25A man working on a laptop while lying on the couch, it comes to a dog, a Jack Russell terrier, in the evening in the dark colors
Happy Lifestyle, Summer Vacation and Travel Concept - Couple Driving Scooter with Dogs. Slow Motion. HD, 1920x1080.
hd00:45Happy Lifestyle, Summer Vacation and Travel Concept - Couple Driving Scooter with Dogs. Slow Motion. HD, 1920x1080.
Male hands stroking and scratching behind his ear small dog breed Jack Russell Terrier. Closeup
hd00:23Male hands stroking and scratching behind his ear small dog breed Jack Russell Terrier. Closeup

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Puppy looking at bowl of popcorn
4k00:19Puppy looking at bowl of popcorn
Young couple with pet puppy Jack Russell
4k00:08Young couple with pet puppy Jack Russell
Young female cuddling puppy at home
4k00:08Young female cuddling puppy at home
Young female cuddling puppy at home
4k00:10Young female cuddling puppy at home
Same model in other videos
Truck services repair shop. Camera moves to the track in which it stands in the workshop. Wide camera shot
4k00:12Truck services repair shop. Camera moves to the track in which it stands in the workshop. Wide camera shot
Service, mechanic. The truck driver opens the hood of the truck and sees if there are any problems with the engine
4k00:22Service, mechanic. The truck driver opens the hood of the truck and sees if there are any problems with the engine
Service, mechanic. The despair the driver is talking by phone about the problem. Logistics. Wide shot
4k00:43Service, mechanic. The despair the driver is talking by phone about the problem. Logistics. Wide shot
Professional Truck Driver in a yellow waistcoat approaches his truck and crosses his arms Behind Him Parked Long Haul Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer
4k00:12Professional Truck Driver in a yellow waistcoat approaches his truck and crosses his arms Behind Him Parked Long Haul Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer
View for window and mirror. Truck driver driving truck at road on summer day. Slow motion Close up
4k00:25View for window and mirror. Truck driver driving truck at road on summer day. Slow motion Close up
Cargo shipping. Men workers fasten the load on the truck. Close up futage 4k
4k00:13Cargo shipping. Men workers fasten the load on the truck. Close up futage 4k
Truck driver standing by the truck in a yellow vest and using a tablet to fill a lookbook. Wide camera shot
4k00:15Truck driver standing by the truck in a yellow vest and using a tablet to fill a lookbook. Wide camera shot
Truck service. Open truck hood, engine problems
4k00:22Truck service. Open truck hood, engine problems

Related video keywords