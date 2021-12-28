0
Stock video
Female Feet on Soft Fluffy Carpet in Bathroom, Toilet, WC. Dancing Feet of Woman.
O
By OxanaSh
- Stock footage ID: 1084521997
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|110.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking in Downtown. Soft Focus.
4k00:18Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking. Soft Moving Focus.
4k00:09Beagle dog female owner caress stroking her pet lying on the back on natural stroking dog on the floor and enjoying the warm home atmosphere.
4k00:13Multiracial sexy hot barefoot young girls best friends wear bathrobes lay on bed in row raise legs epilated depilated feet skin up having fun celebrate bachelorette spa pajama party together concept.
hd00:12Closeup beautiful young asian woman applying cream and lotion touch foot dry on bed, beauty asia girl moisturizer and treatment cosmetic on to toes and heel, skincare cosmetic and healthy concept.
hd00:11Young slim woman came to get hair removal procedure in beauty salon. Tender woman touch her smooth and soft skin on legs, enjoy beauty procedures.
4k00:12Diverse and Multicultural Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking. Soft Moving Focus.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:25Female artist foot using pedal on vintage letterpress machine in interior art studio with soft day lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:34Male employee puts feet up on desk after a job well done in modern well lit office during the day. Wide to medium shot with soft lighting on 4K RED camera.