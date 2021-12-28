 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

young group student people wearing virtual reality goggles in modern classroom coworking studio. Smartphone using with VR headset for future technology. concept metaverse and digital interactive.

u

By ultramansk

  • Stock footage ID: 1084521925
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4215.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.8 MB

Related stock videos

College students sitting together at desk and using laptop during computer lesson. Young man and casual girl working together on laptop in high school library or classroom.
4k00:23College students sitting together at desk and using laptop during computer lesson. Young man and casual girl working together on laptop in high school library or classroom.
4k of African school students / pupils using tablet computer during lunch break at school.
4k00:144k of African school students / pupils using tablet computer during lunch break at school.
4k of teacher instructing African school students / pupils to use laptop computer in classroom.
4k00:244k of teacher instructing African school students / pupils to use laptop computer in classroom.
Multi ethnic group of female and male college students walking outdoors on a university campus all on their mobile phones never looking at anything but their smart phones
hd00:20Multi ethnic group of female and male college students walking outdoors on a university campus all on their mobile phones never looking at anything but their smart phones
Group of friends using cellphones - Students sitting in a row and typing on the smartphones.
4k00:16Group of friends using cellphones - Students sitting in a row and typing on the smartphones.
4k, Teenage school children with digital tablets in classroom
4k00:124k, Teenage school children with digital tablets in classroom
4k of African school students / pupils using touch screen tablet computer in classroom.
4k00:194k of African school students / pupils using touch screen tablet computer in classroom.
Young Korean teacher with six caucasian young students using augmented reality VR Glasses in a computer science elementary classroom. Knowledge for future, new technology and people concept. Slow
hd00:13Young Korean teacher with six caucasian young students using augmented reality VR Glasses in a computer science elementary classroom. Knowledge for future, new technology and people concept. Slow

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Group of female and male students are sitting in a college classroom and looking at a laptop computer. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Group of female and male students are sitting in a college classroom and looking at a laptop computer. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Smart Muslim Female Student in Hijab Studying in University with Diverse Multiethnic Classmates. She Raises Hand and Asks Teacher a Question. Applying Her Knowledge to Acquire Academic Skills in Class
4k00:15Smart Muslim Female Student in Hijab Studying in University with Diverse Multiethnic Classmates. She Raises Hand and Asks Teacher a Question. Applying Her Knowledge to Acquire Academic Skills in Class
Diverse male teacher helping a schoolboy sitting in classroom using laptop. children in primary school.
4k00:17Diverse male teacher helping a schoolboy sitting in classroom using laptop. children in primary school.
Teacher Giving Computer Science Lecture to Diverse Multiethnic Group of Female and Male Students in Dark College Room. Projecting Slideshow with Programming Code. Explaining Information Technology.
4k00:11Teacher Giving Computer Science Lecture to Diverse Multiethnic Group of Female and Male Students in Dark College Room. Projecting Slideshow with Programming Code. Explaining Information Technology.
Same model in other videos
Asian man working on electronic robot machine model. Education for new technology of robotic engineering in school. student of robotics preparing robot for testing in room with outdoor city space.
4k00:15Asian man working on electronic robot machine model. Education for new technology of robotic engineering in school. student of robotics preparing robot for testing in room with outdoor city space.
Engineers and architects working and planning the mass building model. People meeting and brainstorm for new innovation for construction and architecture. Business of creative thinking of people.
4k00:13Engineers and architects working and planning the mass building model. People meeting and brainstorm for new innovation for construction and architecture. Business of creative thinking of people.
Asian man presenting and talking in feeling happy and confident. looking at camera presentation to colleague about plan in video call while work in office.
4k00:10Asian man presenting and talking in feeling happy and confident. looking at camera presentation to colleague about plan in video call while work in office.
Young asian lady talking and presenting with confidence. Having online video call talking, speaking with smiling face communicate and use hand to explaining.
4k00:12Young asian lady talking and presenting with confidence. Having online video call talking, speaking with smiling face communicate and use hand to explaining.
student architects working and planning with drawing perspective. People meeting and brainstorm for new innovation for construction and architecture. Business of creative thinking of people.
4k00:13student architects working and planning with drawing perspective. People meeting and brainstorm for new innovation for construction and architecture. Business of creative thinking of people.
Asian man and woman is talking about work with mock up clear tablet device for presentation and sitting in modern office with background of people meeting. Concept young workers is working life.
4k00:10Asian man and woman is talking about work with mock up clear tablet device for presentation and sitting in modern office with background of people meeting. Concept young workers is working life.
Asian man working on laptop in engineering field with wind turbine model. people wearing virtual reality goggles in modern classroom coworking studio. concept metaverse and digital interactive.
4k00:11Asian man working on laptop in engineering field with wind turbine model. people wearing virtual reality goggles in modern classroom coworking studio. concept metaverse and digital interactive.
Asian man working on electronic robot machine model. Education for new technology of robotic engineering in school. student of robotics preparing robot for testing in room with outdoor city space.
4k00:10Asian man working on electronic robot machine model. Education for new technology of robotic engineering in school. student of robotics preparing robot for testing in room with outdoor city space.

Related video keywords