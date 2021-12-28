 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Exquisite dish, Creative restaurant meal concept. Food elegant white plate.

V

By Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB

  • Stock footage ID: 1084521295
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV282.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

Molecular food, Elegant food in plate. Exquisite dish, Creative restaurant meal concept
4k00:14Molecular food, Elegant food in plate. Exquisite dish, Creative restaurant meal concept
Haute couture dessert. Decoration restaurant dish with sweets. Haute cuisine food, appetizer concept
4k00:14Haute couture dessert. Decoration restaurant dish with sweets. Haute cuisine food, appetizer concept
Restaurant menu, sweet dessert. Scoops of creamy speciality ice cream in assorted flavors. Haute couture dessert. Gourmet food, guisine design
4k00:14Restaurant menu, sweet dessert. Scoops of creamy speciality ice cream in assorted flavors. Haute couture dessert. Gourmet food, guisine design
Haute Cuisine Food. Healthy exclusive food on big white platter close up. Delicious gourmet food
4k00:15Haute Cuisine Food. Healthy exclusive food on big white platter close up. Delicious gourmet food
Molecular food, Elegant food in plate. Decorated catering food appetizers on party event or celebration
4k00:15Molecular food, Elegant food in plate. Decorated catering food appetizers on party event or celebration
Delicious and healthy restaurant meals close up. Exquisite dish, Creative restaurant meal concept. Selective focus, Loop 360
4k00:15Delicious and healthy restaurant meals close up. Exquisite dish, Creative restaurant meal concept. Selective focus, Loop 360
Exquisite dish, Creative restaurant meal concept. Food elegant white plate
4k00:14Exquisite dish, Creative restaurant meal concept. Food elegant white plate
Exquisite dish, Creative restaurant meal concept. Cuisine design, Molecular gastronomy. Haute cuisine food, appetizer concept
4k00:14Exquisite dish, Creative restaurant meal concept. Cuisine design, Molecular gastronomy. Haute cuisine food, appetizer concept

Related video keywords