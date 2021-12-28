 
0

Stock video

Dirty tire, mud tires. Car tire stuck in the mud. Slow motion.

V

By Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB

  • Stock footage ID: 1084521271
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4349.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.1 MB

