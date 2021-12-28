0
Stock video
Guard dog guarding. Beware of big dog. Home security. Agressive dangerous animal. Pet guardian. Central asian shepherd, alabai.
V
- Stock footage ID: 1084521202
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|172.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:35Two Dogs Bark while sticking their heads outside an apartment window. They guard from above. Barking continuously and popping their heads in and out of the windows.
Related video keywords
aggressiveagressiveagressive animalagressive petalabaialabajangryanimalasia dogbarkbewarebigbig dogbloody eyescaninecentral asiancentral asian shepherdclose updangerdangerousdangerous animaldogdogtootheat bonefurguardguardianguardinghomelarge dogoutdoorpedigreepetpredatorprotectionpurebredsecuritysheepdogshepardshepherdsnowstrongwild