 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Student girl with phone and laptop in park outside.

V

By Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB

  • Stock footage ID: 1084521163
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV429.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

Young millennial friends sitting outside with coffee and looking at green screen phone in park. Happy smiling people using modern smartphone technology. Media, lifestyle, internet education concept
4k00:10Young millennial friends sitting outside with coffee and looking at green screen phone in park. Happy smiling people using modern smartphone technology. Media, lifestyle, internet education concept
young daughter do homework, sits at table with book, on distance learning, dad sits next, works at computer and talks on phone, say girl not to interfere and not to distract
4k00:14young daughter do homework, sits at table with book, on distance learning, dad sits next, works at computer and talks on phone, say girl not to interfere and not to distract
Smartphone girl using app on phone drinking coffee smiling in cafe. Beautiful multicultural young casual female professional on mobile phone.
4k00:05Smartphone girl using app on phone drinking coffee smiling in cafe. Beautiful multicultural young casual female professional on mobile phone.
girl using smart phone voice recognition, dictates thoughts, voice dialing message at night evening home student model young in cafe audio ai speech
4k00:20girl using smart phone voice recognition, dictates thoughts, voice dialing message at night evening home student model young in cafe audio ai speech
Cool and modern looking young hipster man, sit on suitcase in empty airport terminal. Look at smartphone for online boarding pass or cancelled departures, arrivals flights. Urban nomad travel blogger
4k00:14Cool and modern looking young hipster man, sit on suitcase in empty airport terminal. Look at smartphone for online boarding pass or cancelled departures, arrivals flights. Urban nomad travel blogger
Happy cute small african kid girl vlogger talking to camera at home recording vlog for social media blog, video conference calling virtual friend having online meeting sitting on couch, web cam view.
4k00:54Happy cute small african kid girl vlogger talking to camera at home recording vlog for social media blog, video conference calling virtual friend having online meeting sitting on couch, web cam view.
Teen girl school college student wear headphones hold mobile phone distance learning online class math lesson with teacher tutor using zoom app video conference call write notes. Over shoulder view.
4k00:13Teen girl school college student wear headphones hold mobile phone distance learning online class math lesson with teacher tutor using zoom app video conference call write notes. Over shoulder view.
two young girl student rejoice actively for friend who received best news on telephone and became happy, they cheer and enjoy lively together, while studying and preparing for exam together at home
hd00:25two young girl student rejoice actively for friend who received best news on telephone and became happy, they cheer and enjoy lively together, while studying and preparing for exam together at home

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

College student on campus in fall talking on cell phone
4k00:29College student on campus in fall talking on cell phone
Two college students on campus looking at cell phone
4k00:24Two college students on campus looking at cell phone
Two college students on campus looking at cell phone
4k00:20Two college students on campus looking at cell phone
Two college students on campus looking at cell phone
4k00:15Two college students on campus looking at cell phone
Same model in other videos
Girl power concept. We can do it. Empowerment of women concept. Gorgeous strong woman winking at camera in pink paper hole. Power girl in vintage style
4k00:22Girl power concept. We can do it. Empowerment of women concept. Gorgeous strong woman winking at camera in pink paper hole. Power girl in vintage style
Close up of a girl with a face mask and a towel on her head that closes her eyes with cucumbers on a gray background. Face care concept. Beautiful girl with cosmetic mask on her face
4k00:08Close up of a girl with a face mask and a towel on her head that closes her eyes with cucumbers on a gray background. Face care concept. Beautiful girl with cosmetic mask on her face
Sexy beautiful pin up girl with blond hair with bunny ears. Woman in bunny ears. Funny Easter bunny woman. Lovely charming pin up girl in bunny ears celebrating Easter. Egg hunt
4k00:17Sexy beautiful pin up girl with blond hair with bunny ears. Woman in bunny ears. Funny Easter bunny woman. Lovely charming pin up girl in bunny ears celebrating Easter. Egg hunt
Pin up woman in gloves smiling and wiping dust using a spray and a duster. Cleaning concept with supplies. Beautiful young woman makes cleaning. Pin up cleaning. Beautiful woman in gloves cleaning.
4k00:12Pin up woman in gloves smiling and wiping dust using a spray and a duster. Cleaning concept with supplies. Beautiful young woman makes cleaning. Pin up cleaning. Beautiful woman in gloves cleaning.
Funny young woman with alarm clock at morning. Girl with a mask on his face holds a clock on a pink background. Concept of skin care
4k00:08Funny young woman with alarm clock at morning. Girl with a mask on his face holds a clock on a pink background. Concept of skin care
Funny housekeeper. Housekeeping and cleaning concept. Wife with clean spray, duster. Cleaning, retro style, purity. Cleanup, cleaning services. Retro woman cleaner on green background
4k00:10Funny housekeeper. Housekeeping and cleaning concept. Wife with clean spray, duster. Cleaning, retro style, purity. Cleanup, cleaning services. Retro woman cleaner on green background
Portrait of creative young smiling female Student in glasses. World teachers day. Young teacher in glasses over green chalkboard
4k00:25Portrait of creative young smiling female Student in glasses. World teachers day. Young teacher in glasses over green chalkboard
Close-up of a girl with a mask on her face and a towel on her head with a wide-open eyes smiling. Beautiful girl with cosmetic mask on her face. Woman wearing face mask. Face care concept
4k00:15Close-up of a girl with a mask on her face and a towel on her head with a wide-open eyes smiling. Beautiful girl with cosmetic mask on her face. Woman wearing face mask. Face care concept

Related video keywords