0
Stock video
Close up. Reflection of a Screen in man Glasses at Night, Tired Businessman using , browsing internet, watching business dynamics in stock
S
By StudioASD
- Stock footage ID: 1084521118
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1,023.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Male eyes in eyeglasses late at night scrolling in front of laptop. Coder, programmer or developer using laptop in dark. Close up of glasses with reflection of computer screen.
4k00:17Man in eyeglasses late at night scrolling in front of laptop. Coder, programmer or developer using laptop in dark. Close up of glasses with reflection of computer screen.
4k00:09Businessman working late at night looking at monitor, reflections in glasses, male stock market trader using laptop at office
hd00:11Creative Mature Adult Man Chatting Browsing at late night - Close Up shot with Display Glasses Reflection
4k00:16Closeup of young businessman working late at office, closeup of male eyes, scrolling on laptop screen
4k00:05Man in eyeglasses late at night scrolling in front of laptop pan shot. Coder, programmer or developer using laptop in dark. Close up of glasses with reflection of computer screen.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Stockbroker in white shirt is talking on the phone while working in a dark monitoring room with display screens. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Stock Market Trader Working Investment Charts, Graphs, Ticker Numbers Projected on His Face and Reflecting in Glasses. Financial Analyst, Digital Entrepreneur doing Social Trading with Innovative App
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Truck services repair shop. Camera moves to the track in which it stands in the workshop. Wide camera shot
4k00:22Service, mechanic. The truck driver opens the hood of the truck and sees if there are any problems with the engine
4k00:43Service, mechanic. The despair the driver is talking by phone about the problem. Logistics. Wide shot
4k00:12Professional Truck Driver in a yellow waistcoat approaches his truck and crosses his arms Behind Him Parked Long Haul Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer
4k00:25View for window and mirror. Truck driver driving truck at road on summer day. Slow motion Close up
4k00:15Truck driver standing by the truck in a yellow vest and using a tablet to fill a lookbook. Wide camera shot
Related video keywords
addictionanalysisanalyticsbackgroundbrokerbrowsingbusinessbusiness manbusinessmanchartchartscommercecommunicationcomputerconceptcontentcurrencydarkdarknessdigitaldisplayexchangeeyeeyeglasseseyesfacefreelancerglasseshackerinformationinternetlooklookingmanmediamobile phonenightonlinereadingreflectionscreenselectiveshoppingsmartphonesocial networkstablettechnologytiredworkworking