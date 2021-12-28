0
Stock video
An aerial view of the fishing grounds and campsite, daedae Reservoir in Yongin, korea
T
By TeamGRG
- Stock footage ID: 1084521097
Video clip length: 00:34FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|260.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|137 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|27 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Bending blue river with autumn fall golden beach trees aerial view with sky reflections, Kanas lake, Xinjiang, China
4k00:20A beautiful drone shot of some sailboats anchoring in a blue lagoon between a few caribbean islands overgrown with green palm trees on a sunny day in San Blas, Panama.
4k00:364k drone tracking shot of Alaska cabins on the world record King Salmon fishing producing Kenai River as a powerboat runs up the river. Overhead shot with cabins in the foreground and the Kenai River
4k00:13Aerial shot over the Amazon River landscape, beautiful forests and small towns, canoes and fishing boats are seen on the river beach. National park Canaima, Venezuela
4k00:10Sweden pink granite rocks and fishing house cabin at sunset on swedish west coast bohuslan. Red wooden shed on island at ocean shoreline. low angle drone view nature at evening. Amazing purple light
Related video keywords
aerialaerial landscapeaerial viewbackgroundbeautifulbeautybluecampsitedrone cameradrone viewenvironmenteuropefishingfishing groundsforestgrassgreenhillholidaykorealakelandmarklandscapelifestylemountainnaturalnatureoutdoorparkreservoirriverrocksceneryscenicseaskystonesummerteamgrgtourismtraveltreetripvalleyviewvillagewaterwaterfallyongin