 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Professional masseur man doing massage exercises of the crown muscle to the client using a percussion vibro massager. Shock therapy for a regenerating massage of the athletic body.

y

By yanik88

  • Stock footage ID: 1084520959
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4121.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

Related stock videos

Stressed young man in glasses suffering from muscles tension, having painful head feelings due to computer overwork or sedentary working lifestyle. Tired employee overwhelmed with tasks in office.
4k00:13Stressed young man in glasses suffering from muscles tension, having painful head feelings due to computer overwork or sedentary working lifestyle. Tired employee overwhelmed with tasks in office.
Charming modern couple enjoying a face massage in wellness salon. Relaxing and health.
hd00:17Charming modern couple enjoying a face massage in wellness salon. Relaxing and health.
Alternative medicine - doctor sticks needles into the woman's body on the acupuncture
4k00:13Alternative medicine - doctor sticks needles into the woman's body on the acupuncture
Exhausted young businessman professional taking off glasses massaging dry tired irritated eyes. Overworked worker feeling eye strain concept. Headache and fatigue after office work, computer syndrome.
4k00:11Exhausted young businessman professional taking off glasses massaging dry tired irritated eyes. Overworked worker feeling eye strain concept. Headache and fatigue after office work, computer syndrome.
The chiropractor regulates the patient's cervical vertebrae. The girl receives a physiotherapy massage during a session. Alternative medicine treatment and rehabilitation of patients.
hd00:28The chiropractor regulates the patient's cervical vertebrae. The girl receives a physiotherapy massage during a session. Alternative medicine treatment and rehabilitation of patients.
Therapist stretching lower back of male patient while lying on the bed in clinic - physical therapy concept
hd00:30Therapist stretching lower back of male patient while lying on the bed in clinic - physical therapy concept
Physiotherapist strenghtening patient arms
4k00:19Physiotherapist strenghtening patient arms
Close-up Young male massage therapist does back massage to a woman with a tattoo in a massage room with dim lights on the background of candles. Low key premium massage concept
4k00:10Close-up Young male massage therapist does back massage to a woman with a tattoo in a massage room with dim lights on the background of candles. Low key premium massage concept
Same model in other videos
Close-up Young male massage therapist does back massage to a woman with a tattoo in a massage room with dim lights on the background of candles. Low key premium massage concept
4k00:10Close-up Young male massage therapist does back massage to a woman with a tattoo in a massage room with dim lights on the background of candles. Low key premium massage concept
close-up male masseur does a sports shoulder massage to a muscular male athlete in a room with a contrasting dark light. Professional sports massage
4k00:08close-up male masseur does a sports shoulder massage to a muscular male athlete in a room with a contrasting dark light. Professional sports massage
Sports massage of the pectoral muscles and solar plexus for a male athlete. Professional physiotherapy
4k00:08Sports massage of the pectoral muscles and solar plexus for a male athlete. Professional physiotherapy
A male masseur does a sports shoulder massage to a muscular male athlete in a room with a contrasting dark light. Professional sports massage
4k00:11A male masseur does a sports shoulder massage to a muscular male athlete in a room with a contrasting dark light. Professional sports massage
Close-up Young male massage therapist does back massage to a woman with a tattoo in a massage room with dim lights on the background of candles. Low key premium massage concept
4k00:09Close-up Young male massage therapist does back massage to a woman with a tattoo in a massage room with dim lights on the background of candles. Low key premium massage concept
Close-up of premium anti-cellulite thigh massage. Male hands do wellness massage of the thigh to the patient girl in a cozy study with dim light. Luxury massage services
4k00:14Close-up of premium anti-cellulite thigh massage. Male hands do wellness massage of the thigh to the patient girl in a cozy study with dim light. Luxury massage services
Professional sports massage male masseur makes an athlete a man. Latissimus dorsi Lats massage
4k00:12Professional sports massage male masseur makes an athlete a man. Latissimus dorsi Lats massage
Sports massage of the shoulder of a male athlete in a dark room of a spa salon. The work of a massage therapist. Shallow depth of field
4k00:07Sports massage of the shoulder of a male athlete in a dark room of a spa salon. The work of a massage therapist. Shallow depth of field

Related video keywords