0
Stock video
Dried sunflowers field at harvest time. A large harvester works in a field of sunflowers, cutting ripe ones. Agricultural machinery work. The concept of a good harvest
y
By yanik88
- Stock footage ID: 1084520950
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|154.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|80.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Agriculture - food production, planting corn, soybean, sunflower, harvest wheat, tractor working, tomato, farm animal, cow, pig, chicken. Split screen, several different footages in collage
hd00:15Agriculture - food production, planting corn, soybean, sunflower, harvest wheat, tractor working, tomato, apple, farm animal, cow, pig, chicken, sheep. Montage in collage
hd00:14Agriculture - food production, planting corn, soybean, sunflower, harvest wheat, tractor working, tomato, farm animal, cow, pig, chicken. Split screen, several different footages in collage
hd00:15Agriculture - food production, planting corn, soybean, sunflower, harvest wheat, tractor working, tomato, apple, farm animal, cow, pig, chicken, sheep. Montage in collage
4k00:12the girl's hand touches the sunflower petals. a woman farmer looks at a sunflower crop in a field. harvest
4k00:10Aerial view of several harvesters on a field of sunflowers. Harvesting sunflower seeds for sunflower oil production
4k00:11Aerial view of several harvesters on a field of sunflowers. Harvesting sunflower seeds for sunflower oil production