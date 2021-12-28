0
Stock video
Attractive Caucasian young woman in casual clothes knitting a wool hat while crocheting while sitting on the sofa at home. Handicraft hobbies and home clothing making
y
By yanik88
- Stock footage ID: 1084520944
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|140.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Attractive Caucasian young woman in casual clothes knitting a wool hat while crocheting while sitting on the sofa at home. Handicraft hobbies and home clothing making
4k00:15A young Caucasian attractive woman in casual home clothes is sitting on the sofa in the room and knitting a hat made of wool. Hobby and home clothing making
4k00:17A young Caucasian attractive woman in casual home clothes is sitting on the sofa in the room and knitting a hat made of wool. Hobby and home clothing making
4k00:13Attractive Caucasian young woman in casual clothes knitting a wool hat while crocheting while sitting on the sofa at home. Handicraft hobbies and home clothing making
4k00:11A young Caucasian attractive woman in casual home clothes is sitting on the sofa in the room and knitting a hat made of wool. Hobby and home clothing making
4k00:12A young Caucasian attractive woman in casual home clothes is sitting on the sofa in the room and knitting a hat made of wool. Hobby and home clothing making
4k00:13A young Caucasian attractive woman in casual home clothes is sitting on the sofa in the room and knitting a hat made of wool. Hobby and home clothing making
Same model in other videos
hd00:12Close-up of a young Caucasian woman's hair fluttering in slow motion in the wind. Shallow depth of field. Girl in red dress and hat dreamer walk by the sea
hd00:13Snorkeling, beautiful young caucasian woman swim in transparent sea water. Freediver snorkeling with a snorkel and fins
hd00:17Close-up back view young attractive slender Caucasian woman in a green dress and a straw hat walks in the summer along a wooden pier on the seashore. Relaxation and relaxation on vacation and travel
4k00:10Close-up of young female hands of a Caucasian girl doing crochet, shows how to knit correctly. Shallow depth of field. high dynamic range.
hd00:14A lovely young caucasian woman in a summer green dress and a straw hat stands on a wooden pier on the seashore and dances
4k00:14Close-up of young female hands of a Caucasian girl doing crochet, shows how to knit correctly. Shallow depth of field. high dynamic range.
4k00:11Aerial view of a young caucasian woman in a red dress and straw hat walking next to a cliff by the rocky seashore at sunset. Low key