 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial view the center of Can Tho city, the largest city in the Mekong Delta

L

By LocHuynh

  • Stock footage ID: 1084520905
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4588.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV42.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.5 MB

Related stock videos

4K Aerial shot through buildings in Miami Downtown
4k00:204K Aerial shot through buildings in Miami Downtown
Road in the city center at dawn. Epic aerial flight over the morning city. Beautiful view. Early morning sunrise. Colorful autumn trees. Golden hour of sunset. Glory Inspiration. European city center
4k00:16Road in the city center at dawn. Epic aerial flight over the morning city. Beautiful view. Early morning sunrise. Colorful autumn trees. Golden hour of sunset. Glory Inspiration. European city center
4K forward Aerial drone shot of Vancouver skyline at sunset.
4k00:194K forward Aerial drone shot of Vancouver skyline at sunset.
4K aerial shot of Vancouver Skyline at sunset.
4k00:174K aerial shot of Vancouver Skyline at sunset.
4K aerial drone shot of montreal skyline at sunset forward move
4k00:264K aerial drone shot of montreal skyline at sunset forward move
Dubai, UAE - February 2020: Aerial shot from desert to man made expo 2020 lake in Dubai desert, UAE
4k00:14Dubai, UAE - February 2020: Aerial shot from desert to man made expo 2020 lake in Dubai desert, UAE
Time lapse: Aerial cityscape view during dusk overlooking the Kuala Lumpur city center skyline and construction area at sunset in Malaysia. Day to night. High Quality 4K
4k00:17Time lapse: Aerial cityscape view during dusk overlooking the Kuala Lumpur city center skyline and construction area at sunset in Malaysia. Day to night. High Quality 4K
Sunset in quarantined city with empty streets due Covid-19. São Paulo, Brazil. Aerial landscape. Sunset scene. City life Aerial. Empty cities. Panorama landscape. Downtown city. Urban city. Cityscape.
4k00:18Sunset in quarantined city with empty streets due Covid-19. São Paulo, Brazil. Aerial landscape. Sunset scene. City life Aerial. Empty cities. Panorama landscape. Downtown city. Urban city. Cityscape.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at dusk. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
4k00:29Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at dusk. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at sunset. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
4k00:29Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at sunset. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at sunset. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
4k00:29Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at sunset. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at sunset. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
4k00:29Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at sunset. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.

Related video keywords