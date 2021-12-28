 
Bengal fire sparks and burns out of focus on background of art tree. The artificial tree is decorated with New Year's toys, balls and garlands.

By Ol'ga Sazhaeva

  • Stock footage ID: 1084520866
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV987.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV44.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.8 MB

