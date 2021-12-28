0
Stock video
Bengal fire sparks and burns out of focus on background of art tree. The artificial tree is decorated with New Year's toys, balls and garlands.
O
- Stock footage ID: 1084520866
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|987.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|44.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Village Christmas interior with a window view of a winter. Burning fireplace, glowing Christmas tree. Happy New Year ambience. Cozy decoration room. Holiday Christmas tree. Light garlands. Loop video.
4k00:12Festive interior with a beautiful Christmas ambience. Burning fireplace, glowing Christmas tree. Cozy New Year home environment with candle lanterns. Holiday with fire sound. Loop video, 4K
4k00:12Beautiful fireplace with a beautiful Christmas ambience. Burning fireplace, glowing light garland, festive socks. Cozy New Year home scene with candles. Holiday and romantic environment room. Looped.
4k00:12Festive fireplace with a beautiful Christmas ambience. Burning fireplace, glowing light garland. Cozy New Year home scene with candles. Holiday and romantic environment room. Endless, Loop video, 4K.
hd00:14Christmas decoration. Candle lantern in conjunction pine-tree branches, nuts and cones. Marry Christmas and Happy New Year
Related video keywords
artificial treebackgroundballbeautifulbengal firebengal lightbrightcelebratecelebrationchristmaschristmas decorationsdecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesignevefestivefestive moodfieryfirfirefireworkflamesgarlandgoldgreenholidaylightmerryneedlesnewnew yearornamentpyrotechnicsredsanta clausseasonseasonalshineshinysparksparklesparklertoystraditionaltreewinterxmasyear