0
Stock video
Sporty african american woman looking at camera while sitting on yoga mat in lotus position. Peaceful lady with braids enjoying calmness and relaxation during yoga practice at park.
Y
By Your files
- Stock footage ID: 1084520854
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|716.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful free and wild woman sitting in meditation pose on the Indian beach lotus position medicine yoga asana balance kundalini energy every day routine practice good for woman health mindfulness
4k00:08Relaxed young woman in sportswear is meditating in lotus position sitting on yoga mat with closed eyes at home enjoying meditation with hands in namaste.
4k00:18Serene attractive young woman resting on couch taking deep breath of fresh air, healthy calm lady relaxing on comfortable sofa napping feel stress free at home lounge alone sunny day sunlights
4k00:09Mixed race Indian woman sit cross-legged on comfy sofa in living room closed eyes do meditation practice feels inner harmony and balance, improve self-conscious, mindfulness state, no stress concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Sporty african american woman with braids running at green summer park. Young female runner in activewear practising cardio exercise outdoors.
4k00:09Back view of african american woman with braided hairstyle jogging on bridge at urban area. Active young lady wearing black sport bra and green shorts.
4k00:17Attractive fitness lady with afro braids running along bridge with urban setting on background. Concept of people, healthy and active lifestyles,
4k00:16Healthy and fit young woman walking at city park with yoga mat and bottle of water in hands. African american lady in activewear spending summer day for training outdoors.
4k00:15Healthy and fit young woman in sport clothes having outdoors meditation. African american female sitting at green summer park and looking at camera.
4k00:14Fitness young woman in sport clothes using smartphone and carrying yoga mat while walking outdoors. African american lady with braids having training at city park.
4k00:08Side view of african american woman meditating with namaste gesture during summer day at city park. Peaceful lady keeping eyes closed and enjoying harmony.
Related video keywords
activeafrican americanathleticbalancebodybraidscalmnesschakraconcentrationexercisefemalefitnessgestureharmonyhealthyhobbylifestyleslooking atlotus posemeditationnamastenatureoutdoorsparkpeacefulportraitpracticerecreationrelaxationspiritualitysportsportswearsummertrainingtranquilityvitalitywellbeingwellnesswomanworkoutyogayoga matyoungzen