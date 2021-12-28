0
Stock video
Belarus, Minsk, 2021.Workers carry out renovation of the McDonald's restaurant building
E
By ElRoi
- Stock footage ID: 1084515466
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|151.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|18.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
architecturebrandbuildingburgerbusinesscafecautioncitycommercialconstructioncontractorsdayeconomiceditorialexteriorfastfast foodfastfoodfoodindustriallaborlifestylelocationlogomcdonaldmcdonalds restaurantmodernizationoutdoorspublicredrefittingrehabilitationremodelingrenovationrenovationsrepairrestaurantrestoredretailservicesignstreettravelupdatingupgradingurban