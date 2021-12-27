0
Stock video
Venice, Italy. August 20, 2021. Aerial panoramic cityscape of Venice with Santa Maria della Salute church, Veneto, Italy.
I
- Stock footage ID: 1084509040
Video clip length: 00:42FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|253.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|106 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Road in the city center at dawn. Epic aerial flight over the morning city. Beautiful view. Early morning sunrise. Colorful autumn trees. Golden hour of sunset. Glory Inspiration. European city center
hd00:10 China, Shanghai Skyline at Sunset. Oriental Pearl Tower and Huangpu River. >>> Please search more similar: " ShanghaiSkyline " .
4k00:11Moscow, Russia. Aerial panoramic view of the downtown, soviet high-rise buildings and Moscow city skyscrapers Drone flying over the amazing cityscape.
4k00:59Paris, France. Close-up shot of the Eiffel tower on a drone from a height. Shooting date may 16, 2020. Eiffel tower from a height.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Berlin at Night Aerial Hyperlapse, Motion Time Lapse of Alexanderplatz TV Tower Establishing Shot and beautiful city lights, Hyper Lapse in September 2020
Related video keywords
aerialaerial viewarchitecturebeachblueboatbuildingcanalchurchcitycityscapecloudsdroneeuropeeuropeanfamoushorizonhotelitalianitalylandmarklandscapelidolighthousemarcomediterraneanoldoutdoorpanoramapanoramicsanseaskyskylinestonessummersunsunlighttourismtouristtowntravelumbrellaveneziaveniceviewwaterwave