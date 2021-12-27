0
Stock video
Venice, Italy. September 10, 2021. Narrow canal with bridges in Venice, Italy. Architecture and landmark of Venice. Cozy cityscape of Venice with gondolas and boats going down the canals.
I
- Stock footage ID: 1084509004
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|153.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|77.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Aerial view of Venice, Italy. Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute, Grand Canal and lagoon. Venice skyline. Panorama of Venice from above in summer.
4k00:51Amsterdam, Netherlands. May 05, 2019. Beautiful aerial view of Amsterdam over canals near Central station and St. Nicolas Church
Related video keywords
architectureattractionbasilicabeautifulblueboatbridgebuildingcanalchurchcitycolorfuleuropeeuropeanfamousgondolagondoliergrandhistorichouseislanditaliaitalianitalylandmarklandscapemarianatureoldoutdoorsriverromanticsalutesantaseaskystreetsummertourismtouristtowntravelvacationvenetianvenetoveneziaveniceviewwater