0
Stock video
Venice, Italy. August 20, 2021. Aerial panoramic view of iconic and unique Campanile in Saint Mark's square or Piazza San Marco, Venice, Italy
I
- Stock footage ID: 1084508977
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|131.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|49.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Road in the city center at dawn. Epic aerial flight over the morning city. Beautiful view. Early morning sunrise. Colorful autumn trees. Golden hour of sunset. Glory Inspiration. European city center
4k00:21Scenic aerial panoramic view of idyllic rolling hills spring landscape in the Alps with lush green mountain pastures and snow covered alpine mountain peaks in the background in evening light at sunset
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Berlin at Night Aerial Hyperlapse, Motion Time Lapse of Alexanderplatz TV Tower Establishing Shot and beautiful city lights, Hyper Lapse in September 2020
4k00:22Aerial Drone Flight over Berlin, Germany at beautiful Golden Hour Sunset, Sunlight and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower, Sunflairs circa 2019
Related video keywords
aerialaerial viewarchitecturebeachblueboatbuildingcanalchurchcitycityscapecloudsdroneeuropeeuropeanfamoushorizonhotelitalianitalylandmarklandscapelidolighthousemarcomediterraneanoldoutdoorpanoramapanoramicsanseaskyskylinestonessummersunsunlighttourismtouristtowntravelumbrellaveneziaveniceviewwaterwave