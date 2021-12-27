 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke factory, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.

I

By Ingus Kruklitis

  • Stock footage ID: 1084508947
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV154.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV66.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.1 MB

Related stock videos

Copenhagen, Denmark - March 05, 2021: Aerial drone view of Amager Bakke, a waste to power plant with a ski slope on top.
4k00:18Copenhagen, Denmark - March 05, 2021: Aerial drone view of Amager Bakke, a waste to power plant with a ski slope on top.
Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
4k00:25Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
4k00:25Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
Copenhagen, Denmark - March 05, 2021: Aerial drone view of Amager Bakke, a waste to power plant with a ski slope on top.
4k00:12Copenhagen, Denmark - March 05, 2021: Aerial drone view of Amager Bakke, a waste to power plant with a ski slope on top.
Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke factory, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
4k00:21Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke factory, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke factory, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
4k00:13Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke factory, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke factory, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
4k00:11Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke factory, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke factory, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
4k00:15Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke factory, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.

Related video keywords