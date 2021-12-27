 
Kyiv, Ukraine. June 15, 2021. Aerial view of the Ukrainian flag waving in the wind against the city of Kyiv, Ukraine near the famous statue of Motherland.

By Ingus Kruklitis

  • Stock footage ID: 1084508923
Video clip length: 00:38FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV363.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV76.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15.2 MB

