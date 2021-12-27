0
Stock video
Cesis, Latvia. June 30, 2021. Aerial view of summer harvest. Combine harvester harvesting large field. Agriculture from drone view.
I
- Stock footage ID: 1084508917
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|219.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|74.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Combines in the field. Aerial view of harvesters. Season of gathering crops. Rye and barley. 4к
4k00:32Aerial view of modern combine harvesting wheat on the field. Flying directly above combine. Top view. Agriculture scene.
4k00:23harvester mower mechanism cuts wheat spikelets. Agricultural harvesting works. the harvester moves in field and mows ripe wheat. large harvester harvests grain in the sunset. agricultural business
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
agriculturalagricultureautumncerealcombinecorncountrycountrysidecropcutearearthequipmentfarmfarmingfarmlandfieldfoodgoldgoldengraingrowgrowthharvestharvesterharvestingheavyindustryjoblandlandscapemachinemachinerynatureplantproduceriperuralryesceneseedstemstrawsummertractortransportationwheatworkyield