 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Cesis, Latvia. June 30, 2021. Aerial view of summer harvest. Combine harvester harvesting large field. Agriculture from drone view.

I

By Ingus Kruklitis

  • Stock footage ID: 1084508917
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV219.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV74.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV14.7 MB

Related stock videos

Tractors and farm machines harvesting corn in Autumn, breathtaking aerial view.
4k00:30Tractors and farm machines harvesting corn in Autumn, breathtaking aerial view.
Combines in the field. Aerial view of harvesters. Season of gathering crops. Rye and barley. 4к
4k00:14Combines in the field. Aerial view of harvesters. Season of gathering crops. Rye and barley. 4к
Tractors and farm machines harvesting corn in Autumn, breathtaking aerial view.
hd00:30Tractors and farm machines harvesting corn in Autumn, breathtaking aerial view.
agriculture and harvester
hd00:26agriculture and harvester
Wheat harvesting shearers
hd00:11Wheat harvesting shearers
Aerial view of modern combine harvesting wheat on the field. Flying directly above combine. Top view. Agriculture scene.
4k00:32Aerial view of modern combine harvesting wheat on the field. Flying directly above combine. Top view. Agriculture scene.
harvester mower mechanism cuts wheat spikelets. Agricultural harvesting works. the harvester moves in field and mows ripe wheat. large harvester harvests grain in the sunset. agricultural business
4k00:23harvester mower mechanism cuts wheat spikelets. Agricultural harvesting works. the harvester moves in field and mows ripe wheat. large harvester harvests grain in the sunset. agricultural business
Combine harvester in sunlight at sunset. Harvesting wheat on the golden field. Beautiful agricultural scene with agricultural machinery. Harvester leaves a backlit trail of dust flying in its wake.
4k00:23Combine harvester in sunlight at sunset. Harvesting wheat on the golden field. Beautiful agricultural scene with agricultural machinery. Harvester leaves a backlit trail of dust flying in its wake.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:18Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).

Related video keywords