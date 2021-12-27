0
Stock video
Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke factory, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
I
- Stock footage ID: 1084508869
Video clip length: 00:43FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|258.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|88.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Copenhagen, Denmark - March 05, 2021: Aerial drone view of Amager Bakke, a waste to power plant with a ski slope on top.
4k00:25Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
4k00:25Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
4k00:12Copenhagen, Denmark - March 05, 2021: Aerial drone view of Amager Bakke, a waste to power plant with a ski slope on top.
4k00:21Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke factory, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
4k00:13Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke factory, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
4k00:11Copenhagen, Denmark. June 10, 2021. Aerial view of the Amager Bakke factory, Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen with the ski area on the roof.
Related video keywords
amageramager bakkeamagerbakkearchitecturebigbjarke ingelsbuildingchimneycitycleancopenhagencopenhilldanishdenmarkelectricityemissionsenergyenergy from waste plantenvironmenteuropeexteriorfuturefuturisticgarbagegreenincineratorindustrialindustrylandmarkmetallicmodernplantpollutionpowerpower plantrooftoprubbishscandinaviaskiski slopeslopesmokesteamtechnologytrashurbanwastewaste managementwaste to energy plant