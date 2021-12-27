0
Stock video
Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany. June 15, 2021. Aerial view over historical ruined castle and war fort. Deep forest ruins. Flying through ruins of the old warehouse and war buildings.
I
- Stock footage ID: 1084508764
Video clip length: 00:47FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|451.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|161.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|31.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:32Aerial view of the Cairn of Peace Memorial (Mohyla miru) of battle of Austerlitz at the Pratzen (Prace) Hill near Slavkov by Brno, historically known as Austerlitz. Czech Republic.
4k00:16Reconstruction of the ancient walled town of soldiers from the time of the wars with the Indians and the development of America
4k00:26Chancellorsville Civil War battlefield creek stream forest 4K. A major battle of American Civil War fought May 1863. 30,000 casualties with 3,200 killed. 193,000 troops fought the battles.
4k00:25CHANCELLORSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APR 2015: Chancellorsville Virginia beautiful lake reflection resort cabins 4K. Resort campground in the historic hills and valley of tragic battles. American Civil War.
4k00:36Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany. June 15, 2021. Aerial view over historical ruined castle and war fort. Deep forest ruins. Flying through ruins of the old warehouse and war buildings.
4k00:10Kyiv, Ukraine. June 15, 2021. Aerial view over historical ruined castle and war fort. Deep forest ruins near Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany. Flying through ruins of the old warehouse and war buildings.
4k00:34Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany. June 15, 2021. Aerial view over historical ruined castle and war fort. Deep forest ruins. Flying through ruins of the old warehouse and war buildings.
Related video keywords
abandonedarchitecturebattlebrickbuildingbunkercitycoastconflictcountrysideculturedefensedestructioneuropeexplorationexploreexploringforestfortfortificationgermanyguardhistorichistoricalhistorylandmarkmemorialmilitarynatureoutdoorsoutpostpastpillboxpolandpostprotectionruinruinsruralstonestructuretowntravelurbanwallwarwartimewoodlandww2