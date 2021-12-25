0
Stock video
Baby eats spaghetti herself. Selective focus.
T
- Stock footage ID: 1084397890
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.8 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|53.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07In the kitchen: A single-parent family cooking pasta together. Mother and son putting pasta to boil. Children helping parents.
4k00:22Close up portrait of a child girl eats spaghetti with salad, tomatoes, broccoli and red sauce in a light domestic room. A small child is twisting spaghetti on a fork and eating meal.
hd00:29Little boy eating spaghetti. Small depth of field. Close up. Canon 7d, HD 1080 25p Clip ID: boy8_HD
hd00:12Happy sweet baby boy making a mess in the kitchen while eating spaghetti. Funny toddler child with home made pasta and tomato sauce
4k00:15Adorable little funny girl of 12 months eating spaghetti with spoon and drinking water from bottle while sitting in high-powered chair at home. Toddler child with tomato sauce on her face. Self-feedin