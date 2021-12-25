0
Stock video
Craftsmen make a stretch ceiling. Selective focus.
T
- Stock footage ID: 1084397866
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|529.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07View of modern skyscrapers in Dubai Marina from bridge in Dubai, UAE. Dubai Marina - artificial canal city, carved along a 3 km stretch of Persian Gulf shoreline. timelapse hyperlapse 4K
hd00:08Bahrain Refinery. Medium long handheld shot of oil and gas pipes stretching into the distance towards a refinery in a desert environment.
4k00:23Wide panoramic pan of dark toxic smoke from industrial fire stretching across the city of Durban.
4k00:20Top view of active traffic on city highways stretching near district of modern architecture buildings and future constructed skyscrapers tower over avenues,video for advertising or filmmaking industry
hd00:26Bahrain Refinery. CU handheld shot of a rusted valve on oil or gas pipes stretching into the distance towards a refinery in a desert environment.
4k00:30View over Bangkok's skyscrapers. Apartment blocks and city skyscrapers can be seen stretching into the distance during a Bangkok Sunset
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
4kapartmentarchitecturebeautifulbuilderbuildingceilingsconstructioncontractordesignelectricelectrical engineeringengineerequipmentfashionfilmfinishgasglossyhandheat gunhomeindustryinstallationmanmensmetalmodernnewpersonplasticprofessionalpvcrepairrepairerrepairersresidentialroomservicestretchstretch ceilingsuspendedtoolurbanviewvinylwhitewiringworkworker