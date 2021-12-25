0
Stock video
ocean pollution waste and rubbish underwater with some plastic underwater
s
By scubadesign
- Stock footage ID: 1084396423
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|215.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|86.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Plastic bottles, bags and other garbage dumped on dark sand of the beach and in ocean. Environmental pollution problem concept
4k00:19Spain - October 28, 2018: Aerial drone video waterfront scrap-heap pile of garbage. Above plastic bottles rubbish pollution marine debris on lake shore. Global damage environmental dumping concept
4k00:20Dirty sea sandy shore environmental pollution ecological problem. Spilled garbage on ocean beach coast Bali island empty used dirty plastic bottles and other chemical waste.
Related video keywords
aquaticbackgroundbagbottlecoastconservationcupdamagedebrisdirtydiscardeddivingdriftdriftingecologicalecologyecosystemenvironmentenvironmentalfishfloatsgarbagelandscapelifemarinemassivenatureoceanplasticpollutedpollutionpollution of oceanproblemrubbishsceneseaseascapesewageshoresurfaceswimstransparenttrashtropicalunderunderwaterwastewaterwaveswildlife