0
Stock video
Christmas Ambience in the Festive Hall. Best fireplace. Gift boxes, party socks, garlands, sofa. Glowing Christmas tree. New Year and Comfortable home environment with a sofa. Looped video. 4K, 25 fps
M
- Stock footage ID: 1084395406
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|245.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|55.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Merry christmas and happy new year, 3d rendering, Snowman, Deer, santa claus Dancing, Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
4k00:12Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
4k00:30Christmas background. The new year 2021, 2022. Festive background. Gold Christmas balls, gifts and Golden stars moving in space. Looped 4K 3D animation.
4k00:20New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Background. Frozen of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation. More in my collections.
hd00:09Christmas showcase mockup, looping animation of a funny 3d Gift box and ball ornament with golden legs, dancing near the empty pedestal and round blank white board, isolated on red background.
Related video keywords
ambient backgroundbackgroundbrightcelebratingcelebrationchristmaschristmas sockschristmas treecloseupcozydecemberdecorateddecorationdecorationsdecorativedesigneveningfamilyfestivefirefireplaceflamegarlandgarland setgiftgift boxgifts boxesgreaterhappyholidayholidayshomehouseindoorsinteriorlanternslight garlandmerrynewnew yearnightpresentroomsantaseasontraditiontraditionaltreewinterxmas