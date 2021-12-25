 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Christmas Ambience in the Festive Hall. Best fireplace. Gift boxes, party socks, garlands, sofa. Glowing Christmas tree. New Year and Comfortable home environment with a sofa. Looped video. 4K, 25 fps

M

By MEMORIA films

  • Stock footage ID: 1084395406
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4245.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV55.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11 MB

Related stock videos

Merry christmas and happy new year, 3d rendering, Snowman, Deer, santa claus Dancing, Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
4k00:19Merry christmas and happy new year, 3d rendering, Snowman, Deer, santa claus Dancing, Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
4k00:12Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
Christmas tree decoration with falling snow, smooth motion camera with parallax effect
4k00:28Christmas tree decoration with falling snow, smooth motion camera with parallax effect
Christmas background. The new year 2021, 2022. Festive background. Gold Christmas balls, gifts and Golden stars moving in space. Looped 4K 3D animation.
4k00:30Christmas background. The new year 2021, 2022. Festive background. Gold Christmas balls, gifts and Golden stars moving in space. Looped 4K 3D animation.
New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Background. Frozen of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation. More in my collections.
4k00:20New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Background. Frozen of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation. More in my collections.
Christmas tree decoration with falling snow, smooth motion camera with parallax effect
4k00:28Christmas tree decoration with falling snow, smooth motion camera with parallax effect
Christmas showcase mockup, looping animation of a funny 3d Gift box and ball ornament with golden legs, dancing near the empty pedestal and round blank white board, isolated on red background.
hd00:09Christmas showcase mockup, looping animation of a funny 3d Gift box and ball ornament with golden legs, dancing near the empty pedestal and round blank white board, isolated on red background.
New year and Christmas 2021. Movable gold inscription 2021 on a white background with gold confetti, Christmas balls, gift boxes. 3D 4K loop animation. Watch new videos in my collections
4k00:40New year and Christmas 2021. Movable gold inscription 2021 on a white background with gold confetti, Christmas balls, gift boxes. 3D 4K loop animation. Watch new videos in my collections

Related video keywords