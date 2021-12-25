0
Stock video
Aerial view above of Railway and Bridge Above River Near to Lap
A
By Alex Travel
- Stock footage ID: 1084395016
Video clip length: 00:51FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|616.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|103.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10aerial view of road junction with moving cars and railway tracks on which the train rides. The concept of the urban form of Dubai, UAE
4k00:49Wide aerial of Hogwart's Express (Harry Potter) steam train travelling over the Glen Finnan Viaduct in the Scottish Highlands with Loch Shiel in the background on a sunny day
4k00:30AERIAL: Two container freight trains crossing steel arch railroad bridge across the Canyon Diablo in the middle of the vast desert in Arizona. Rail freight transport delivering goods
4k00:25AERIAL: Container freight train crossing steel arch railroad bridge across the Canyon Diablo in the middle of the vast desert in Arizona. Rail freight transport delivering goods
4k00:16AERIAL: Container freight train crossing steel arch railroad bridge across the Canyon Diablo in the middle of the vast desert in Arizona. Rail freight transport delivering goods
Related video keywords
aerialaerial viewarchitecturebridgebuildingbuildingscarcarsconcretecountrydamdayenclosurefenceforestgrassgrasslandgravelhillhill ridgehillsindustrylaplocomotivemetalmotionmountainmountainsnatural lightingnatureno peoplerailrailroadrailwayriverroadroadsruralshrubspeedstationstonesunnytracktraintransporttransportationtreetreeswater