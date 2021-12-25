 
Share Your Colors
0

Stock video

North Korea Won rolls loop 3d animation. Money on the table. Seamless and loopable abstract concept of economy, finance, business and recession. Camera between KPW rolled banknotes.

S

By Skorzewiak

  • Stock footage ID: 1084394620
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV390.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

