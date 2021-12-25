 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Sliced potatoes on an iron baking sheet are salted before baking in the oven. The concept of home cooking, recipes of potato dishes. Cooking vegetables. Healthy food

N

By Novosvetlov Maksim

  • Stock footage ID: 1084394431
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP4256.4 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV13 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

Cooking soup with lamb in a cauldron on a wood stove in the winter. Man is putting cooked soup with mutton in a white plate
hd00:10Cooking soup with lamb in a cauldron on a wood stove in the winter. Man is putting cooked soup with mutton in a white plate
Tasty meatballs with potatoes and onion in pan
4k00:10Tasty meatballs with potatoes and onion in pan
Hands cuts unpeeled potato in half with knife then two slices drops in pot of water, top view. Field kitchen, outdoor cooking while hiking, meals on camping trip, tourism traveling kitchen
4k00:05Hands cuts unpeeled potato in half with knife then two slices drops in pot of water, top view. Field kitchen, outdoor cooking while hiking, meals on camping trip, tourism traveling kitchen
A waiter is serving Ayvalik Toast. Turkish cuisine
hd00:05A waiter is serving Ayvalik Toast. Turkish cuisine
Deep-fried sliced banana, potato, mixed vegetable with hot oils in a iron big pan at street market -Traditional Thai style snack. vegetarian food. Food preparation and Cooking concept. 4K video.
4k00:21Deep-fried sliced banana, potato, mixed vegetable with hot oils in a iron big pan at street market -Traditional Thai style snack. vegetarian food. Food preparation and Cooking concept. 4K video.
Potatoes are fried in a frying pan on a gas stove
hd00:07Potatoes are fried in a frying pan on a gas stove
As part of the soup making process, a woman's hand is stirring chopped potatoes and pumpkin, which have been added to leeks and onions, in a cast iron pan on a hob.
4k00:10As part of the soup making process, a woman's hand is stirring chopped potatoes and pumpkin, which have been added to leeks and onions, in a cast iron pan on a hob.
As part of the soup making process, a woman's hand is pouring a jug of water into a cast iron pan on a hob, with a chopped vegetable mix and coconut milk, then stirring it all together.
4k00:10As part of the soup making process, a woman's hand is pouring a jug of water into a cast iron pan on a hob, with a chopped vegetable mix and coconut milk, then stirring it all together.

Related video keywords