0
Stock video
Girl in the pool swims on an inflatable donut of pink color
Y
By Yanya
- Stock footage ID: 1084394353
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|119.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:25Hot pretty girls in bikini walking with floaties into swimming pool to join the party with friends. Happy young people in swimwear dancing, clubbing with inflatable flamingo mattress at luxury resort.
hd00:27Friends chilling in private villa swimming pool, lie in the sun on inflatable flamingo, swan, floaties. Young people relax on party at luxury resort on sunny day. Bikini girls sunbathing. Slow motion.
hd00:26Friends have party in a private villa swimming pool. Happy young people in swimwear dancing, bonding and clubbing with floaties and inflatable mattress in luxury resort on sunny day. Slow motion.
4k00:23Aerial view of couple having fun in the pool, man is swimming and a woman is lying on an inflatable donut
Same model in other videos
hd00:08Young asian woman with tablet computer during tropical beach vacation. Freelancer working on laptop lying on sun lounger.
hd00:13Woman hands holding a bowl with mixed nuts. Healthy food and snack. Walnut, pistachios, almonds, hazelnuts and cashews.